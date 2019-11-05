Energy Transfer Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2019 Energy Transfer LP (ET)
- Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (+12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.54B (+0.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ET has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.