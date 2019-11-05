Baidu Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (-57.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.89B (-5.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BIDU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.