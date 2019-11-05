CGI Group Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.21 (+11.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$2.99B (+6.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GIB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.