Sunoco LP Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (-34.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.41B (-8.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SUN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.