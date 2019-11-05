SEC proposes to modernize shareholder proposal rule

Nov. 05, 2019 1:53 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposes amendments to modernize the rule related to the process for shareholders submitting proposals for company proxy statements.
  • Currently the rule requires a shareholder-proponent hold at least $2,000, or 1%, of a company's securities for at least a year to be able to submit a proposal; the amendment would eliminate the 1% threshold and would change the time ownership requirement to at least three years for a $2,000 investment, at least two years for $15,000 investment or more, or at least one year for an investment of $25,000 or more.
  • The amendment also wouldn't allow a person to submit more than proposal per proxy per meeting; for example, a person wouldn't be allowed to submit one proposal on their own behalf and at the same time serve as a representative to submit a different proposal on behalf of another shareholder at the same meeting.
  • It would also increase thresholds for resubmission of proposals; resubmission thresholds of 3%, 6% and 10% for matters voted on once, twice, or three or more times in the last five years, respectively, would be increased to 5%, 15% and 25%, respectively.
