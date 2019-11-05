Avanos Q3 miss and guidance cut pressures shares, down 20%

Avanos Medical (AVNS -20.3% ) is down on almost a 4x surge in volume on the heels of its Q3 results that were shy of expectations. Highlights:

Sales: $171.4M (+3.8%).

Net loss: ($11.5M) (-373.8%); non-GAAP net income: $14.1M (-20.8%); loss/share: ($0.24) (-366.7%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.30 (-18.9%).

Results negatively impacted by product backorders due to IT issues in its supply chain, an unexpected distributor drawdown in its chronic care business and less-than-forecasted international sales.

2019 guidance: Sales growth: 5 - 7% from 8 - 10%; EPS: ($1.14 - 0.86) from ($0.79 - 0.42); non-GAAP EPS: $1.00 - 1.10 from $1.15 - 1.25.

Previously: Avanos Medical EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Nov. 5)