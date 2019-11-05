Scotts Miracle-Gro Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.85 (-13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $451.49M (+4.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SMG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.