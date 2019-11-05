Walgreens brings in powerhouse PE firms for talks

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA +3.9% ) has been in talks with large private equity firms about the potential of stitching together a huge leveraged buyout of the retail chain, sources tell Reuters.

Evercore Partners is working with Walgreens on the exploratory process. If a deal was struck, it would likely be one of the largest leveraged buyouts in history based off Walgreens +$50B market cap.

Walgreens hasn't issued a comment on the report.

Volume on Walgreens is over 4X normal activity with two hours of trading to go.

