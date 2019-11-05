Marathon Oil Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2019 5:35 PM ET Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)
- Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.26B (-25.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MRO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.