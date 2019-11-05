EOG Resources Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (-34.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.38B (-8.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EOG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 23 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.