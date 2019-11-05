Occidental taking 'aggressive' approach to asset sales, CEO Hollub says

Occidental Petroleum (OXY -6.1% ) is "very aggressively" pursuing assets sales, particularly Western Midstream (WES -5.1% ), but will not give up value by selling too fast, CEO Vicki Hollub said during today's earnings conference call.

In the meantime, OXY is structuring WES so it can be a stand-alone company, VP for corporate strategy Oscar Brown said.

OXY shares are sharply lower today as the company guides to only 2% production growth next year amid lower planned capital spending, with just 5% growth in Permian shale output, but Hollub said OXY will be "flexible" on growth targets going forward, depending on oil prices.

Seeking to reassure the many skeptics of the Anadarko deal, the CEO said OXY expects to find more cost synergies from the acquisition than originally expected due to best practices brought by new employees.

Most of OXY's investment opportunities yield double-digit returns at $40/bbl, Hollub also said.