FCC formally OKs T-Mobile/Sprint merger

The FCC has formalized its approval of the merger of T-Mobile (TMUS +0.9% ) and Sprint (S -1.2% ), with conditions.

The panel had signaled its approval weeks ago, with the three GOP commissioners saying they'd vote in favor.

Now it's issued a memorandum opinion and order, declaratory ruling and order of proposed modification.

"The Commission found that the transaction will help close the digital divide and advance United States leadership in 5G, the next generation of wireless connectivity," the FCC says.

Conditions include a commitment within three years to deploy 5G service to cover 97% of American people, and 99% within six years (including 5G for 85% of rural Americans within three years and 90% within six years).

They also pledged that within six years 90% of Americans would have access to mobile download speeds of 100 Mbps-plus and 99% would have 50 Mbps-plus. Those commitments will be enforced by "rigorous drive-testing."

This approval has been somewhat baked in, with a trial over multistate objections to the deal serving as the biggest hurdle left. It begins in early December.

FCC order document