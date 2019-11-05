Peloton Interactive spins lower on profit concerns

Peloton Interactive (PTON N/A ) has swung around to a loss after an initial post-earnings rally. While Peloton's guidance came in ahead of consensus marks, the slow path to positive EBITDA and EPS is a concern.

The company expects FQ2 revenue of $410M to $420M vs. $397.0M consensus and adjusted EBITDA of -$70M to -$65M vs. -$85.0M consensus. The company expects to have 680K to 685K ending connected fitness subscribers at the end of the quarter.

Pelton sees full-year revenue of $1.45B to $1.50B vs. $1.40B consensus and adjusted EBITDA of -$170M to -$150M vs. -$260.0M consensus.

Looking ahead, the company's path to profitability is front and center with investors and analysts.

"Peloton starting to lower prices on bikes and treadmills speaks to competition. If the subscription business doesn’t offset the hardware gross margin compression, profits will be weighed down. It all goes back to gross margins and [the company] could be making it more challenging by getting into the weeds with manufacturing," notes Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mandeep Singh.

