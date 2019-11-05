Pioneer Natural CEO sees 'significant' Permian Basin slowdown ahead

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD +0.1% ) CEO Scott Sheffield says he expects the Permian Basin to "slow down significantly over the next several years."

"I don't think OPEC has to worry that much more about U.S. shale growth long term," Sheffield said during today's earnings conference call.

Despite new production coming from Norway, Brazil and Guyana in the next year, "there's not much coming on after" that, Sheffield said.

In the short term, the CEO said he is "becoming more optimistic that we're probably at the bottom end of the cycle" in oil prices.