Osisko Gold Royalties Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.06 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$137.91M (+23.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, OR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.