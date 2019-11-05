FCC's Sprint/T-Mobile OK sets up Dish for market entry

In connection with its formal approval of the Sprint/T-Mobile merger, the FCC proposed modifications to construction deadlines around Dish Network (DISH -0.9% ) licenses.

Dish's involvement in recent months was key to Justice Dept. approval of the merger, with the two wireless carriers divesting prepaid and network assets that would enable Dish to become a new fourth entrant into the U.S. wireless industry.

The FCC modifications are in service of helping Dish comply with the DOJ consent decree.

The FCC found in reviewing the Sprint/T-Mobile deal that it wouldn't harm competition, with the rural buildout promises a key. "Specifically, the Commission found that the transaction would enhance competition in rural America and among quality-conscious consumers along with strengthening competition in the home broadband and enterprise markets."

And divesting Sprint's Boost Mobile prepaid brand "would address the potential for reduced competition for price-conscious consumers in urban areas."