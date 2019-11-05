McDermott bankruptcy risk rising, Citi analyst says

The risk of a bankruptcy continues to rise at McDermott (MDR -5.8% ) following a "disappointing" Q3 earnings report, Citi analyst Andrew Kaplowitz says in cutting his MDR price target to $1.60 from $2.00 and keeping a Neutral rating on the shares.

With continued deterioration in cash, MDR warned in its quarterly filing that "there is substantial doubt regarding our ability to continue as a going concern."

While Kaplowitz continues to see value in MDR's technology asset and believes it can be sold for $2.5B through competitive bidding, he sees rising uncertainty surrounding the company's future operation.

MDR's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors Rating are Neutral, while its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.