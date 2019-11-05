Visa to work with Tencent on mobile payment

Visa (V -1.4% ) calls Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY +1.1% ) announcement that it plans to support international card schemes in its mobile wallet as "a great step forward, both for consumers traveling abroad to China and the overall payments industry."

The credit card company says it's looking forward to working with Tencent "on a secure, convenient and interoperable mobile payment experience."

"This partnership means that we’ll be working towards an environment where Visa cardholders will be able to use their Visa card in China at the millions of places where WeChat Pay is accepted, instead of having to rely on cash," the company said in a statement.