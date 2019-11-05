Nvidia supplying AI tech to USPS

Nvidia (NVDA +0.2% ) announces that the United States Postal Service is adopting the company's end-to-end AI tech to improve package data processing efficiency.

The system includes high-performance servers powered by NVDA's V100 Tensor Core GPUs and deep learning models to train AI algorithms. The trained models are then deployed to Nvidia EGX edge computing systems at close to 200 Postal Service facilities.

Delivery and testing of the system will start this year. The system should be fully operational by spring 2020.