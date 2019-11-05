U.S. Steel downgraded at Argus following disappointing Q3 results

U.S. Steel (X -0.9% ) is downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus, where analyst David Coleman notes X shares have been an underperformer over the past three months, declining 8.9% vs. a gain of 6.8% for the S&P 500.

The analyst says the company's Q3 earnings came in "significantly short" relative to the $0.49/share he expected, and he cuts his FY 2019 EPS estimate to $0.50 from $1.33 and FY 2020 EPS view to $0.29 from $1.65.

Coleman says the "highly competitive" steel industry is being affected by "excess global capacity," marked by limited price increases during periods of economic growth and price decreases during periods of economic contraction, and further cites industry competition coming from producers of aluminum, cement, composites, glass, plastics and wood.

X's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.