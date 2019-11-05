Disney to run Starz ad to reclaim streaming rights

Disney (DIS -1.1% ) will run ads promoting premium network Starz (LGF.A -1% , LGF.B -1.3% ) as part of a deal helping it reclaim streaming rights to some of its movies, The Verge reports.

It will help the Mouse House get rights to show films like Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which had been licensed out to Starz.

This news comes just days before the launch of Disney Plus, the high-stakes streaming service where Disney is consolidating its properties.

Disney Plus has been touted as an ad-free service. Customers will see a box on ESPN Plus and Disney Plus prompting them to sign up for Starz in the deal, but there won't be any ads within the services after finishing enrollment.

Disney's done some heavy lifting across varied contracts to get its films ready on the upcoming service. By last spring, the company said the first two Star Wars trilogies plus The Force Awakens and Rogue One would be available on day one of Disney Plus.

Others, including The Rise of Skywalker (coming this Christmas) and Solo would be available within the first year, and The Last Jedi available on Disney Plus once the company's contract with Netflix expires at year-end.