Google launches open-source chip project

Google (GOOG +0.3% )(GOOGL +0.4% ) launches a new, open-source secure chip design project called OpenTitan.

The collaborative project aims to build reliable chip designs for data centers, storage, and computer peripherals.

OpenTitan builds off Google's Titan custom-built chip, which the tech giant uses in its own Android phones.

OpenTitan will be run by the nonprofit community LowRisc and will involve partnerships with ETH Zurich, G+D Mobile Security, Nuvoton Technology, and Western Digital (WDC -1.3% ).

Google previously backed the Open Compute Project, which is focused on open-source designs for core infrastructure servers. The project also counts Facebook and Intel among its backers.