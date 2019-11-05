Steeper yield curve signals an 'appropriate' Fed rate, Kaplan says

The recent steepening of the yield curve indicates that the U.S. central bank's policy is currently appropriate, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told Bloomberg News after he spoke at an event in Dallas.

"I feel better with a more normally shaped yield curve," he said.

In the past, Kaplan had expressed concern that the Fed's benchmark interest rate range being above the entire yield curve implied that rates had been set too high.

In trading today, the 2-year Treasury yield is at ~1.63% and the 10-year yield is at 1.86% vs. a federal funds rate target range of 1.50%-1.75%.

With the current Treasury yield levels more in line with the fed funds rate, "I think it again reinforces to me that we’ve probably got an appropriate setting of the Fed funds rate now," he said.

ETFs: TLT, TBT, TMV, EDV, TMF, VGLT