Proposal to make PG&E customer-owned co-op gains support from mayors

Mayors of more than 20 California cities including Oakland, Berkeley and Sacramento are endorsing a plan by the mayor of San Jose to transform PG&E (PCG +7.6% ) from an investor-owned private utility into a customer-owned cooperative.

The group is asking the California Public Utilities Commission and Gov. Newsom to consider the option seriously before the state approves any bankruptcy reorganization plan.

San Jose's Mayor Liccardo says public officials in the coalition believe the existing reorganization plans are unlikely to produce a utility strong enough to fulfill the state's need for reliable, affordable service.

PG&E, which opposes the sale of any part of its system, says it is "firmly convinced that a government or customer takeover is not the optimal solution that will address the challenges and serve the long-run interests of all customers in the communities we serve."