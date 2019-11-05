Gold slumps below $1,500/oz. on trade deal enthusiasm

December Comex gold (GLD -1.6% ) posted its largest percentage decline since Sept. 30, settling -1.8% at $1,483.70/oz. for the lowest most-active contract settlement since Oct. 15.

Gold prices have "crashed on greater chances of a U.S.-China trade deal," Chintan Karnani, chief market analyst at Insignia Consultants, told MarketWatch. "There is speculation that the trade deal will favor Trump's vote bank, which is the farming community and technology companies."

"A trade deal can result in gold prices falling and moving into a short term bearish phase," Karnani said, adding "a lot of investors are waiting for $1,450 so that they can re-invest."

Separately, a surge in speculation in Q3 led to the largest quarterly increase in inflows to gold ETFs since Q1 2016, according to the World Gold Council.

Also, December silver ended -2.8% to $17.568/oz., its lowest finish in two weeks.

ETFs: GLD, SLV, GDX, NUGT, IAU, GGN, DUST, SIL, USLV, AGQ, PSLV, PHYS, SIVR, UGLD, SGOL, GOEX, SGDM, UGL, ASA, ZSL, BAR, DGP, RING, DSLV, SLVP, GLDM, OUNZ, GLL, AAAU, GOAU, DGLD