Caesars sales beat driven by Vegas properties

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) reports revenue growth of 2.3% Q3, with 6.9% growth out of the Las Vegas business offsetting a decline in all other parts of the U.S.

Non-GAAP hold adjusted EBITDA increased 1.3% to $624M. Higher revenues generated across business verticals offset increased competition in Atlantic City and Southern Indiana.

"Revenue performance was driven by our Las Vegas region due to increased consumer demand, with particular strength in the hotel business which continues to outpace prior years across properties. Coupled with corporate expense reductions, this led to strong adjusted EBITDA growth as well as margin expansion," says Caesars CEO Tony Rodio on the quarter.

Shares of CZR are flat in AH trading.