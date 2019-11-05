Kratos +5.9% after earnings beat, upside EBITDA view

Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) +5.9% reports Q3 results with a slight revenue miss and an EPS beat. The company reaffirms its FY revenue guidance of $720-740M (consensus: $730.4M) with adjusted EBITDA of $71-77M (consensus: $70.7M) and FCF of $10-20M.

Q3 Unmanned Systems revenue grew 37% Y/Y to $45.7M.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 22% to $20.4M.

Cash flow from operations totaled $10.2M and FCF was $2.1M.

Capex totaled $8.1M. KTOS expects capex to remain elevated for FY19 due to the expected outlays for the new drone facility in Oklahoma.

