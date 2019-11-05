WW -16% after subscriber count disappoints

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) tumbles after a relatively narrow miss with its Q3 sales tally.

Investors may also be looking at WW's end of period subscribers count of 4.4M, which was up 5.7% from a year ago but down from 4.6M in Q2.

Looking ahead, WW sees full-year revenue of at least $1.40B vs. $1.42B consensus and EPS of $1.63 to $1.75 vs. $1.69 consensus.

Shares of WW are down 16.96% AH to $31.15.

Previously: WW International EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Nov. 5)