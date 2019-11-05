New York Mortgage Trust posts Q3 economic return of 3.8%

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Q3 comprehensive EPS of 20 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate of 17 cents.

In aggregate, Q3 comprehensive income of $45.7M increases from $36.6M in Q2.

Q3 net interest income of $32.0M compares with $25.7M in Q2.

Closed on ~$400M in credit sensitive assets during the quarter, bringing its total investment portfolio to $4.5B at Sept. 30, 2019.

Book value of $5.77 per share at Sept. 30, 2019 inches up from $5.75 at June 30, 2019; economic return on book value 3.83% or 17.00% annualized.

After Q3, NYMT closed a public offering of 6.9M shares of 7.875% series E fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred stock for net proceeds of $166.7M.

Conference call on Nov. 6 at 9:00 AM ET.

