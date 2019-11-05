Higher prices boost Red Robin

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) reports comparable sales increased 1.6% in Q3 vs. +0.3% consensus. Traffic was down 3.1% during the quarter, while average check was up 4.7%. The increase in average guest check comprised a 3.2% increase in menu mix and a 1.5% increase in pricing.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $14.7M vs. $20.4M consensus and $24.2M a year ago.

Restaurant margin fell 70 bps to 16.1% of sales. Cost of sales as a percentage of restaurant revenue remained flat. Restaurant labor costs as a percentage of restaurant revenue increased 90 basis points due to higher average wage rates and increased manager staffing levels.

"I am encouraged by the current momentum at Red Robin, reflected in rising operating and guest metrics, complemented by an effective new omni-channel creative campaign, that are driving better topline results," says Red Robin CEO Paul Moore.

Looking ahead, Red Robin anticipates comparable restaurant revenue to be -1.0% to flat for the full year and EPS of $0.64 to $0.99 vs. a prior view for $0.95 to $1.50 and $1.11 consensus.

Shares of RRGB are down 0.22% AH.

