Match -16% despite beats, Tinder strength

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) -16% reports Q3 beats with $541.5M in revenue and $0.51 EPS, representing Y/Y growths of 22% and 16%, respectively.

Total average subscribers grew 19% Y/Y to 9.6M. Tinder subscribers increased 1.6M since last year and 437K Q/Q to 5.7M. Analysts predicted a 400K Q/Q Tinder growth.

ARPU was up 4% Y/Y to $0.59.

Operating income was up 26% Y/Y to $176.6M (consensus: $175.9M).

IAC: Early last month, IAC revealed a preliminary proposal to fully separate MTCH from IAC. Match says its special committee is evaluating the proposal.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.