Frontier Communications posts better-than-expected loss

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) saw revenue decline sequentially and year-over-year in Q3 earnings, but pointed to gains in broadband trends in fiber markets.

Revenue dipped 6% to $1.997B.

Revenue breakout: Consumer, $1.024B; Commercial, $882M; Subsidy, $91M.

Net loss of $345M included a $276M goodwill impairment both pretax and after tax, bringing net goodwill to zero.

EBITDA dipped to $804M from $882M (with an EBITDA margin of 40.3%).

Net cash from operations was $246M, and operating free cash flow was -$72M, with interest payments of $496M considerably larger than Q2's $187M.

In an update on its capital structure evaluation, the company says as of quarter's end, leverage ratio was 4.81:1 and the company had total liquidity of $683M. In Q2, it had entered into a definitive deal to sell operations and assets in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana for $1.352B.

