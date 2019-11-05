Two Harbors -1.7% after Q3 core EPS misses

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Q3 core EPS, including dollar roll income, of 24 cents falls short of the consensus estimate of 39 cents and declines from 39 cents in Q2.

Two Harbors falls 1.7% in after-hours trading.

In aggregate, Q3 core earnings, including dollar roll income of $65M fell from $106.0M in Q2.

Q3 return on book value of 6.7% improved from 5.4% in Q2; book value at Sept. 30, 2019 of $14.72 increased from $14.17 at June 30, 2019.

Q3 total portfolio of $39.9B slips from $41.5B at Q2 end.

Q3 annualized interest rate spread for aggregate portfolio of 1.16% compares with 1.38% in Q2.

Conference call on Nov. 6 at 9:00 AM ET.

