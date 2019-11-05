Microchip -4% as trade war sinks Q2, outlook

Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP) -4.4% misses Q2 estimates on the top and bottom lines. Downside Q3 guidance sees revenue of $1.204-1.311B (consensus: $1.35B) and EPS of $1.12-1.32 (consensus: $1.44).

Management attributes the misses to the macro turmoil from the US-China trade war, but notes there are early signs MCHP might be at a positive inflection point.

Q2 adjusted gross margin was 62.2% compared to the 62% estimate.

End-market demand was $8.6M higher than net sales at $1.35B.

MCHP cuts its FY19 capex estimate from $110-130M to $90-100M.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.