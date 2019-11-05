Altice USA revenue short of guidance in Q3

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) fell short of Street expectations with its Q3 earnings, with revenue growth dragged by a slowdown in news and advertising and telephony.

Revenue rose 0.8% to $2.44B, but missed.

A big tick up in programming expenses helped lead operating income lower, to $471.5M from $505.6M.

And net income jumped to $77.4M from $33.7M on significantly lower income tax expense.

Revenue breakout: Video, $993.2M (down 5.8%); Broadband, $814.3M (up 11.6%); Telephony, $148.2M (down 8.1%); Business services and wholesale, $357.6M (up 3.9%); news and advertising, $118.1M (down 4.7%); Mobile, $3.17M (new).

Unique residential customer relationships grew 0.7% and were flat sequentially.

"In the third quarter, Altice USA made significant progress against our strategic growth initiatives, including the launch of Altice Mobile, further adoption of Altice One, completion of the Suddenlink and Optimum integration through the BSS/OSS transformation, capital structure simplification, and ongoing construction of our fiber to the home network," says CEO Dexter Goei.

Press release