Omega Healthcare Q3 adjusted FFO meets estimate

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 76 cents matches the consensus estimate and compares with 77 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 operating revenue of $233.2M exceeds the average analyst estimate of $194.3M and rises from $221.9M in the year-ago quarter.

Keeps guidance for Q4 adjusted FFO per share at 76 cents-79 cents.

Boosts low end of 2019 guidance for adjusted FFO per share by a penny to $3.04-$3.07 vs. previous guidance of $3.03-$3.07; compares with consensus of $3.03.

Received $750K of cash from Daybreak during the quarter, less than it expected.

Continues to work with Daybreak to improve its operating cash flow.

"Although the ultimate structure of this resolution is still being finalized, we believe the resulting rents will be at the mid to high end of the previously indicated range of $3M to $5M per quarter," said CEO Taylor Pickett.

Conference call on Nov. 6 at 10:00 AM ET.

