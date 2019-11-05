Jazz Pharma Q3 top line up 15%; earnings down 32%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Q3 results:

Revenues: $537.7M (+14.6%).

Key product sales: Xyrem: $425.6M (+19.1%); Defitelio;defibrotide: $37.6M (+3.9%); Erwinaze/Erwinase: $34.0M (-17.3%); Vyxeos: $29.6M (+41.0%).

Net income: $102.3M (-31.5%); non-GAAP net income: $235.3M (+6.1%); EPS: $1.78 (-26.1%); non-GAAP EPS: $4.10 (+14.5%).

U.S. Commercial chief Mike Miller to retire at the end of Q1 2020.

2019 guidance: Revenues: $2,100M - 2,180M; product sales: $2,080M - 2,155M; Xyrem: $1,600M - 1,640M; Erwinaze/Erwinase: $160M - 195M; Defitelio/defibrotide: $160M - 180M; Vyxeos: $120M - 135M; EPS: $8.00 - 9.00; non-GAAP EPS: $15.50 - 16.15.

