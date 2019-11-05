New Relic -3.5% despite beat-and-raise

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) slips 3.5% after hours despite Q2 beats and raised FY guidance.

Paid business accounts of over $100K totaled 906M at the end of Q2, up 15% Y/Y.

Enterprise Paid Business Accounts ARR represented 62% of overall revenue compared to the 56% last year.

The Q3 outlook sees in-line revenue of $148-150M (estimate: $148.69M) and upside EPS of $0.12-0.13 (consensus: $0.11).

The FY20 view raises revenue to $588-593M (was: $586-593M; consensus: $589.31M) and EPS to $0.60-0.67 (was: $0.55-0.63; consensus: $0.54).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.