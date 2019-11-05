Apollo Investment fiscal Q3 NAV falls with the price of oil

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) fiscal Q2 net investment income of 53 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate of 40 cents and rises from 50 cents in fiscal Q1.

Net asset value per share of $18.69 at Sept. 30, 2019 falls from $19.00 at June 30, 2019, withe 22 cents of the decline from its oil and gas investments due to the lower price of oil and 6 cents of the decline from its early redemption of 2043 notes.

Increased first lien debt exposure to 77% of the corporate lending portfolio and reduced second lien debt exposure to 22%.

Gross corporate lending commitments made during the quarter totaled $377M.

Net leverage at the end of the quarter was 1.24x vs. 1.03x at June 30, 2019.

Repurchased 0.9M shares of common stock for an aggregate cost of $14.2M during Q2.

Conference call at 5:00 PM.

