Primo Water fires Sheehan, names Prim as interim CEO

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) says Matt Sheehan was terminated as President and CEO and has resigned as a board member; no further explanation is provided except that "it was time for a leadership change."

Prim founded Primo in 2004 and has served on the company's board since inception and as Executive Chairman since 2017; before founding Primo, he founded propane provider Blue Rhino Corp.

Sheehan was Primo's President and CEO since May 2017 after joining the company in 2011; previously, he spent six years with Redbox/Coinstar, where his last position was Strategic Venture Advisor of Coinstar's Redbox business.