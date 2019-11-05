LendingClub Q3 beats estimate as loan originations rise 16%

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) jumps 3.7% in after-hours trading after Q3 adjusted EPS of 9 cents blows away the average analyst estimate of 2 cents and compares with a loss of 9 cents in the year-ago quarter.

On track to be adjusted net income profitable for H2 2019.

Boosts full year guidance for adjusted loss of $5M to break-even, up from its previous range expecting a loss of $5M-$20M.

Sees 2019 net revenue of $760M-$770M vs. prior guidance of $765M-$795M; compares with consensus of $781.0M.

Q3 loan originations of $3.35B rise 16% from $2.89B in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net revenue of $204.9M squeaks past the consensus estimate of $204.6M and increases from $184.6M a year ago.

