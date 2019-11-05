Diamondback Energy drops as Q3 earnings miss estimates, oil output falls

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) -13% after-hours as it reports weaker than expected Q3 earnings and revenues jumped 81% Y/Y to $975M but also fell short of Wall Street estimates.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $699M fell 9% Q/Q from $772M but rose 88% from $372M in the year-ago quarter.

FANG said Q3 oil production fell due to the sale of its Central Basin Platform assets, which removed ~5,800 bbl/day of low-margin oil production from its asset base; overall production rose 2% Q/Q and 133% Y/Y to 287.1K boe/day but the oil percentage declined.

FANG narrows its full-year production guidance to 281K-282K boe/day from a previous range of 277K-284K boe/day and its full-year capex outlook to $2.85B-$2.9B; for FY 2020, FANG forecasts capex of $2.8B-$3B, with plans to operate 20-23 drilling rigs.

FY 2020 production guidance of 310K-325K boe/day implies growth of 10%-15% from the midpoint of anticipated 2019 output, and FY 2020 oil production guidance of 205K-215K boe/day also implies 10%-15% growth from the midpoint of forecast 2019 production.

FANG says Q3 average realized prices were $51.71/bbl of oil, $0.62/Mcf of natural gas and $11.61/bbl of natural gas liquids, resulting in a total equivalent unhedged price of $36.20/boe.

FANG expects realized prices to improve relative to WTI through the rest of 2019 and 2020 as fixed differential contracts roll off and convert to the company's commitments on the EPIC and Gray Oak pipelines or move to the current Midland market price.