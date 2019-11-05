MBIA surge 3.8% after posting adjusted profit in Q3

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) jumps 3.8% in after-hours trading after Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.46 crushes the consensus estimate for a loss of 60 cents and turns around from an adjusted net loss of 35 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

The improved result was primarily due to the $138M favorable variance of loss and loss adjustment expense at National Public Finance Guarantee, which primarily resulted from higher recoveries on its Puerto Rico credits in 2019.

Book value per share of $12.86 at Sept. 30, 2019 improved from $12.46 at Dec. 31, 2018, mostly due to fewer shares outstanding after the company repurchased 10.3M shares of common stock in the first nine months of 2019.

MBIA Inc.'s liquidity position at Sept. 30, 2019 totaled $232M, consisting primarily of cash, cash equivalents, and other liquid assets.

National had statutory capital of $2.5B and claims-paying resources totaling $3.7B at Sept. 30, 2019.

MBI Insurance Corp. had statutory capital of $533M and claims-paying resources totaling $1.3B at Sept. 30, 2019.

Conference call on Nov. 6 at 8:00 AM ET.

