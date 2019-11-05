Sierra Wireless slides on Q3 miss, dim guidance
Nov. 05, 2019 5:28 PM ET Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) shares are 13.5% lower after hours following a miss on top and bottom lines in its Q3 earnings paired with downbeat full-year guidance.
- The company pointed at "strong progress" in a transformation to an integrated IoT Solutions company, noting a record quarter in new recurring services wins along with a growing services pipeline.
- Revenues fell 14.4% Y/Y to $174M. Gross margin was 31.7%, down from 33.1%.
- That led to net earnings declining to $1M from $10.5%M. EBITDA fell to $6.3M from $16M.
- Revenue by segment: IoT Solutions, $93.4M (down 2.1%); Embedded Broadband, $80.6M (down 25.3%).
- Cash and equivalents were $86.9M, up $2.1M sequentially.
- For the full year, it expects IoT Solutions revenue to grow 3-4% and Embedded Broadband to drop 22-23%, resulting in revenue of $708M-$712M (well below consensus for $753.6M).
- It's forecasting EPS of $0.00 to $0.03 (vs. consensus for $0.32).
