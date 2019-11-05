Arbor Realty Trust plans $215M senior notes offering

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) plans to offer $215M of convertible senior notes due 2022 in a private placement.

Plans a greenshoe option for up to an additional $32.25M of notes.

At the same time, Arbor plans to enter separate privately negotiated agreements with certain holders of its $264.5M of 5.25% convertible senior notes due 2021 that were issued on July 3, 2018 and July 20, 2018 to exchange their 5.25% convertible notes for cash and shares of the company's stock.

Arbor intends to use the net proceeds of the notes offering to pay the cash consideration under such exchange agreements and any remaining proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.