Western Asset Mortgage Q3 misses, NIM declines

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) dips 1.6% in after-hours trading after Q3 core EPS of 28 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 31 cents and falls from 31 cents in Q2

Economic return on book value was 3.8% for the quarter.

Q3 annualized net interest margin of 1.69% declines from 2.14% in Q2 and 2.36% in Q1.

Issued $40.0M of 6.75% convertible senior notes during the quarter and sold $562.3M of Agency MBS investments.

Redeployed the capital to acquire $564.6M of investments, consisting of $237.5M in Agency CMBS, $129.7M in commerical loans, $80.7M in residential whole loans, $108.7M in non-Agency CMBS, and $7.9M in GSE risk transfer securities.

Conference call on Nov. 6 at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Western Asset Mortgage Capital EPS misses by $0.03, beats on revenue (Nov. 5)