Devon Energy rises on Q3 earnings topper, production guidance raise

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) +4.4% after-hours after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings and raising its full-year oil production forecast while holding down expenses.

Q3 total net production from retained assets averaged 325K boe/day, with oil output rising 19% Y/Y to 148K bbl/day, which exceeded the company's midpoint guidance by 3% or 4K bbl/day due to strong well productivity and timing of completions in the Delaware Basin.

DVN's realized price during the quarter, including commodity hedges, was $27.73/boe, compared with the prior quarter of $27.84/boe; Q3 production expense fell 19% Y/Y to average $9.37/boe.

Operating cash flow climbed 22% Y/Y to $597M despite the lower commodity prices.

DVN expects Q4 oil production from retained assets will average 154K-160K bbl/day, a 6% Q/Q improvement at the midpoint.

For the full year, DVN says its updated guidance represents an estimated oil growth rate range of 20%-21%, a 5.5% improvement compared to original guidance.