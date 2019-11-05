Comscore +16.5% on better-than-expected Q3 loss

Comscore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is up 16.5% after Q3 earnings came in with a better-than-expected loss and the company named a new CEO.

Revenue fell 8.3% to $94.3M.

But the company narrowed its net loss to $10.6M from a prior-year $24.6M. EBITDA rose 23.2%, to $6.4M.

It was a "transformative quarter," said former interim CEO Dale Fuller, pointing to cuts in core operating costs, structural "right-sizing" and a strategy to pursue break-even operating cash flow by year-end.

Revenue by segment: Ratings and Planning, $65.3M (down 7.3%); Analytics and Optimization, $18.3M (down 17.8%); Movies Reporting and Analytics, $10.7M (up 5.6%).

Liquidity was $58.5M, up 16.5% from last Dec. 31.

