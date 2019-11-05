Plains eyes year-end start to Wink-to-Webster pipeline construction

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) says it expects to begin construction on the Wink-to-Webster Permian crude pipeline by year-end with plans to enter service by early 2021.

PAA already has ordered most of the equipment needed to begin construction, such as 36-inch domestic line-pipe and long-lead materials, the company said during its earnings conference call.

PAA reported mixed Q3 results, beating estimates for earnings but falling a bit short on revenues, with $1.78B implied distributable cash flow available to unitholders at a 2.05 coverage ratio.