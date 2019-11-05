U.S. crude supply rose 4.3M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 4.26M barrels of oil for the week ending Nov. 1.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 4M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 1.6M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a build of 1.3M barrels.

Energy Information Administration data to be released tomorrow is expected to show crude inventories rising by 2.7M barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.

December WTI crude recently was $57.17/bbl in electronic trading after settling at $57.23/bbl.

